Former champion in WWE discloses original plans after departing Vince McMahon's promotion

FTR member and AEW star Dax Harwood recently explained why NJPW was one of the major reasons behind them leaving WWE.

Harwood performed in WWE under the ring name Scott Dawson and teamed up with Dash Wilder (Cash Wheeler in AEW) to form The Revival. Their time in the company lasted six years before they made the move to AEW. During their tenure with the company, they won four tag team titles. Hardwood and Wheeler were granted their releases and departed the promotion in April 2020.

During an interview with the Battleground podcast, Harwood revealed that he and Wheeler wanted to win the IWGP Tag Team Championship in NJPW after getting done with World Wrestling Entertainment.

"Before AEW became a thing, our idea was to finish up WWE, go to Japan, and we wanted to win the IWGP Tag Team Championships. To be able to Internationally do what we’ve done here in the states is awesome too. When we were making our decision on taking our career into our own hands a few years ago and leaving, like, New Japan was one of the reasons,” Wheeler said. “We wanted to go and wrestle in New Japan. We wanted to win these titles." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

FTR recently achieved their goal of winning the IWGP Tag Team Titles as they defeated the United Empire and Roppongi Vice at the AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Dax Harwood takes a jibe at WWE legend Road Dogg

The FTR member recently took a dig at WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg for expressing his love for The Usos.

In a recent post on Twitter, Dogg praised the Usos after their bout on the latest episode of SmackDown. He also said that there are tag teams who are better than the Undisputed Tag Team Champions in terms of work rate, but they are the best at attracting the money.

The statement did not go down well with Harwood, who stated that FTR was "dollar signs," as well.

"I’d like to think we’re dollar signs too. But hey, your friend is back in charge. we all know your intent. Have a good day, Brian," Harwood wrote.

FTR is potentially regarded as a top tag team in the wrestling business and currently holds the IWGP, AAA, and ROH Tag Team Titles.

As of writing, they are slated to face The Briscoes to defend their ROH Tag Team Titles at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

