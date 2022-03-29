"I want a sold out crowd to watch us Will Smith your a**" - AEW star Dax Harwood sends a heated message to bitter rivals

Dax Harwood was disappointed with the promo that The Briscoe Brothers cut ahead of their impending clash with FTR at ROH Supercard of Honor.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler call themselves "Living Legends." FTR are one of the most prolific tag teams in modern wrestling today.

The AAA Tag Team Champions are currently vying to make a return to the top of the AEW tag team rankings. In the meantime, the duo are set to appear on the ROH Supercard of Honor where they'll face The Briscoe Brothers.

Dax Harwood took to Twitter to send a stern message to the brothers after they posted a video calling FTR out. Harwood also took the opportunity to reference the recent controversy surrounding Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscar Award Show.

Harwood and Wheeler last stepped up to The Briscoes during ROH: Final Battle 2021.

With Tony Khan's acquisition of ROH, fans will now be able to catch FTR vs The Briscoes during the ROH Supercard of Honor PPV event this Friday.

Jim Cornette believes that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are unhappy with their booking in AEW

Weeks ago, Harwood took to Twitter to announce that FTR would be taking bookings for indie events. The star alleges that it's simply because they love wrestling and want to take every opportunity to perform in the ring.

During Episode 424 of the Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette noted that the duo are likely feeling unfulfilled:

"They are working for a billionaire who has a national television, and they have to work independently not for financial reasons but just to be professionally fulfilled. This is ridiculous." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

While it's unclear whether Harwood and Wheeler feel unfulfilled in AEW, the duo wrestling outside to this degree is concerning. Regardless, FTR are set to face The Gunn Club this coming Dynamite.,

Edited by Anirudh