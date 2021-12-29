"It's our time now" - Top AEW star sends a message to Sting and CM Punk

AEW star Dax Harwood said it was a privilege for superstars such as CM Punk and Sting to share the ring with FTR.

FTR and MJF teamed up at AEW Holiday Bash earlier this week to take on CM Punk, Darby Allin and Sting. The stellar main event saw the babyfaces pick up the win after Punk pinned Harwood.

Dax Harwood opened up, during an appearance on the Elite POV podcast, about teaming up with legends like Sting and CM Punk and how it was also a privilege for their opponents to be in the ring with a tag-team of the caliber of FTR:

"It's our time now. Sting was in the ring with us. CM Punk was in the ring with us. I take great pride in being able to do what we do and no one else can do it like we do it. I'm not saying we're the greatest wrestlers in the world or anything like that but there's no one else in the world that can do the things Cash and I can do and those guys, as much as we have the privilege of being in the ring with a 62-year old Sting, a guy we watched for our whole childhood, he also has the privilege of being in there with us because we're freaking real good."

FTR's Dax Harwood on Tully Blanchard managing them in AEW

Dax Harwood also commented on wrestling legend Tully Blanchard managing FTR in AEW. Blanchaard even got in the ring and wrestled one match alongside the former WWE stars.

Dax said that having a legend like Tully Blanchard manage them was a dream come true and revealed how the former Four Horsemen member helped them with advice behind the scenes:

Getting all that out of the way, now the humbleness comes in. Having Tully [Blanchard] manage us for the last year has been a dream come true. He's given us a lot of advice on promos and in-ring stuff.

During his appearance on Elite POV, Dax Harwood also discussed how Bret Hart had influenced his career. You can check out his comments .

