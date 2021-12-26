AEW star reveals how he wanted to become a wrestler after watching Bret Hart

Former AEW Tag Team Champions, FTR, were recent guests on the Elite POV podcast. Wheeler and Harwood, who teamed up with MJF to wrestle Sting, CM Punk and Darby Allin in the Greensboro Coliseum at AEW Holiday Bash, were asked about growing up loving pro wrestling and when they realized they wanted to be wrestlers.

Speaking first, AEW star Dax Harwood revealed Bret Hart's influence on him, revealing that it was after watching King of the Ring 1993 that he immediately decided he wanted to become a pro wrestler.

The AEW star joked that he went straight from wanting to be a Power Ranger to wanting to be a professional wrestler:

I've told this story a couple of times. I've always been a fan of professional wrestling since as long as I can remember. For my birthday, I think it was June 23rd 1993, my mom bought me the King of the Ring pay-per-view and I remember just watching Bret Hart have these three incredible matches and I remember as soon as it was over, after he beat Bam Bam Bigelow, that's when I decided and I told my mom, ' I want to be a wrestler, that's what I want to do' and my mom is like, 'Yeah, whatever' but there was never another though about what I wanted to do. It went straight from, 'I want to be a Power Ranger' to I wanted to be a wrestler and there was nothing else after that.

AEW star Cash Wheeler on how he fell in love with professional wrestling

Cash Wheeler was also asked about wanting to become a pro wrestler while growing up. Wheeler said that he had always loved wrestling and had just assumed that one day he would go from being a fan to someday being in the ring:

I don't think I can pinpoint a moment like that in particular like he [Dax] has King of the Ring '93. It wasn't even like a decision I made. It wasn't like one day I said that I want to be a wrestler. It's just that I love wrestling so much, I just assumed that that was the next step, to kind of become a wrestler. I didn't know how or what but I was like, 'Oh yeah, thar's what I'll be' and go from being a fan to a wrestler one day. I never put a lot of thought into how or why but that was it. It was always in my head that I was going to be a wrestler.

FTR and MJF recently wrestled Sting, Darby Allin and CM Punk in the main event of AEW Dynamite's special Holiday Bash edition. The six-man tag match main evented AEW's Holiday Bash and saw the babyfaces win after Harwood got pinned.

