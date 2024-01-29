Dax Harwood shares his initial reaction after major AEW star's bump on Collision

Dax Harwood recently reacted to a prominent AEW star's bump on the latest episode of Collision. The name in question is Mark Briscoe.

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and Daniel Garcia were scheduled to have an Escape The Cage Elimination match against House of Black on the January 27 edition of AEW Collison. But before the match, an unknown assailant attacked Garcia backstage. As doctors did not clear him to wrestle, Mark Briscoe decided to step up and join his former rivals in the match.

As the bout was about to start, House of Black threw Mark Briscoe off the stage when the latter was making his entrance, rendering him incapable of joining FTR for the contest.

On Twitter, Dax Harwood said when House of Black attacked Briscoe, he initially felt furious. Still, he admitted that it was hilarious to watch and even called the whole incident "meme-worthy":

“Listen. In the moment, I was real mad, but this is meme-worthy,” Harwood wrote.

Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Daniel Garcia defeat House of Black on Collison

Since House of Black removed Briscoe from the equation, it looked like the bout would turn into a handicap match. Just then, Daniel Garcia appeared to save the day, wrapped in bandages.

Daniel Garcia put in his best efforts despite being injured and even took his team to victory. At one point in the match, House of Black's Julia Hart sprayed black mist in Garcia's face, but all her attempts went down the drain as the babyface trio emerged victorious.

FTR and House of Black have been feuding for a while now. Both teams have secured victories over the other. It will be interesting to see what's next in the compelling rivalry.

