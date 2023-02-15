Dax Harwood slams major AEW tag team; claims they believe everything should be 'catered' to them

AEW is known for its many prominent tag teams and has often been praised for the division as a whole. FTR's Dax Harwood recently commented on The Gunn Club winning the Tag Team Championships and while praising them, he pointed out their self-entitlement.

FTR and The Gunn Club were embroiled in an on-again-off-again feud, and the veterans even ended up losing to the rising stars in their last clash. FTR's AEW contract agreement likely ended the feud before it could develop, but could the teams still clash at some point?

Speaking on the latest FTR with Dax Harwood, the veteran noted that while The Gunn Club are serious about wrestling, they've never struggled on the Indies and lack experience.

“They are guys who study the craft and try to be better. They’re also a couple of guys who made it to the top because of who their father is. They never had to be in the trenches or they’ve never had to travel to these little sh*tty shows to make a buck or get seen," Dax said.

Dax continued, noting that the brothers were only on All Elite Wrestling television and didn't know any other style of wrestling.

"All they know is AEW or national television wrestling. With that, they may not think it and they may not be doing it on purpose, but with that, they think that everything should be catered to them." (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

It remains to be seen what direction The Gunn Club will head next, especially as the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Curiously, the duo has not been announced to either wrestle or have a promo segment on tonight's Dynamite.

Despite his criticisms, Dax Harwood believes that The Gunn Club is good at being heels in AEW

The Gunn Club's victory over The Acclaimed set social media alight as many fans complained that Tony Khan put the belts on the brothers while Max Caster and Anthony Bowens were as over as they were. But Dax Harwood believes that this move could just end up paying off.

During the same podcast, Dax notably praised the booking decision behind putting the titles on the heel tag team.

"There aren’t too many acts in wrestling that people absolutely despise. They despise these guys. They get the ‘a** boys’ chants. When they won the tag belts, the people were mad. You want people to be mad or to feel a certain way." H/T: InsideTheRopes)

Harwood then mentioned that despite his criticisms, he is looking forward to what The Gunn Club will achieve in their pro wrestling careers.

