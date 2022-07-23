AEW star takes vicious shot at legend, seemingly references Triple H's return to WWE

One half of FTR, Dax Harwood, took a dig at WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (Brian James) for expressing his love for The Usos.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The Usos teamed up with Theory to face Madcap Moss & The Street Profits. James tweeted his fondness for WWE's Unified World Tag Team Champions. One user said other tag teams are much better than The Usos. However, Road Dogg said while there might be teams with a better workrate, The Usos are the best at drawing money.

James' comments didn't go down well with Harwood, who implied he is trying to get back into WWE because Triple H returned as the Head of Talent Relations:

"I’d like to think we’re dollar signs too. But hey, your friend is back in charge. we all know your intent. Have a good day, Brian."

WWE legend Road Dogg replied to Dax Harwood's comment

The saga continued as Brian James returned with a reply of his own.

The WWE Hall of Famer retweeted his original tweet, saying his post was about the best tag team and had nothing to do with Triple H. He labeled Harwood an "argumentative gaggle."

"This was my tweet. Twitter wants to argue who’s the best! NOBODY said anything about that ya argumentative gaggle!"

You can check out the tweet below:

It seems like the wrestling world is divided in their opinions on the best tag team. While there are loads of duos to vote for, who do you think is #1? Sound off in the comments section below!

