Dax Harwood teases forming alliance with another Hall of Famer amid Bret Hart's WWE return rumors

For a while, it appeared as though WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was on his way to AEW for a managerial role with FTR. However, as reported by the Wrestling Observer, Hart appears to have signed a deal with WWE preventing that from happening.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler represent two of the Hitman's biggest fans, having idolized his technical style for most of their lives. Dax took to Twitter to share a response to the reports, prompting a reply from yet another WWE Hall of Famer.

Mick Foley suggested a switch in focus for Harwood, asking for himself to be mentioned on the social media platform going forward. Despite being a legendary Hall of Famer, it's unclear whether Foley is currently signed to a legends contract with WWE.

The ROH tag champ granted The Hardcore Legend's wish, jokingly teasing an alliance of sorts down the line.

FTR will at least share a moment with their idol as Bret is set to manage them at an upcoming Big Time Wrestling event. Reports have noted that Bret's new deal does not prevent independent bookings but prohibits him from working with AEW.

Former WWE tag champs FTR seek a second reign with AEW's tag titles

FTR have been on a tear as of late, reigning as world tag champs in both ROH and AAA. Despite holding both titles, the pair have been unable to satiate their thirst for gold, making their intentions clear as they pursue the AEW tag belts.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus have held the titles since defeating the Lucha Brothers on the TBS debut of AEW Dynamite. Following their second successful defense against reDRagon on Dynamite, the Jurassic duo fell victim to a post-match assault at the hands of an incensed O'Reilly.

FTR emerged after the attack to make eyes at both the AEW tag champs and reDRagon. In a backstage segment afterward, they declared their intentions to go after the tag titles, even if it means going through Fish and O'Reilly first.

In defeating legendary tag teams such as the Lucha Brothers, the Briscoes, and the Young Bucks, FTR have more than proven their pedigree. They now look to go on the offensive and become the first two-time AEW Tag Team Champions. Only time will tell if they succeed in their quest.

