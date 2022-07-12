"I ain’t running nowhere" - 5-time WWE Tag Team Champion responds to Hall of Famer Booker T's challenge

Dax Harwood has responded to Booker T's challenge. The reigning Ring of Honor, IWGP, and AAA Tag Team Champion recently engaged in a back-and-forth interaction with the Hall of Famer on Twitter.

Initially, Booker took a dig at FTR, claiming that they were "running" from Harlem Heat:

"If they stop running." wrote Booker T

Harwood responded by suggesting that FTR is open to the idea of a potential match against the former WCW World Tag Team Champions:

"Book…have you seen my abs? Me either; I ain’t running nowhere." wrote Harwood

Check out Dax Harwood's tweet below:

FTR recently captured the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at the AEW x NJPW joint pay-per-view, Forbidden Door.

The former WWE Superstars previously defeated The Briscoes in an instant classic to win the ROH World Tag Team Championships. They have also held the AAA World Tag Team Championships since beating The Lucha Brothers on Dynamite.

Booker T recently discussed the idea of a potential match against FTR

Booker T is well-known for teaming up with Stevie Ray as the duo took WCW by storm. However, it has been years since the two men stepped together in the ring and competed as a pairing.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, the former WWE World Champion claimed that Ray might not be keen on returning to the ring. Instead, the Hall of Famer would turn to AEW star Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust, and team up with him.

Booker stated:

"If it was to happen, it would happen, and I’ll definitely be prepared to step into the ring. But I don’t know, man, my brother is definitely in another zone right now. But it might be me and Goldust before it would be me and Stevie Ray, but it might happen – never say never!" (32:57 - 33:20)

Booker T. Huffman @BookerT5x Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT! Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT! https://t.co/43VmeFdOjz

The WWE Hall of Famer recently competed in his Reality of Wrestling promotion and looks to be in incredible shape even at the age of 57.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far