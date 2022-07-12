"I'm not looking to recreate or regenerate anything" - WWE legend weighs in on possibly facing AEW's FTR

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently responded to a fan asking him about accepting Dax Harwood's challenge for a match between FTR and Harlem Heat.

While fans are undoubtedly more familiar with Booker T's WWE run, the legend initially broke into WCW alongside his brother, Stevie Ray, as Harlem Heat. Meanwhile, FTR has been highly vocal about leaving a legacy behind and wrestled legendary tag team, The Rock 'n' Roll Express, not too long ago.

During the most recent episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T responded to a fan asking him about Harwood's initial challenge for Harlem Heat.

"I never say never on anything like that, I’m not looking to recreate or regenerate anything like that by going out there. But I must give Dax Harwood – I haven’t seen Cash Wheeler much lately – but Harwood, the kid definitely understands what it means to go out and perform at a very high level," Booker T said. (32:24 onward).

The former world champion highlighted his brother Stevie Ray might not be keen on returning to the ring. However, if his Ray wasn't up to it, Booker teased teaming with Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust in WWE).

"If it was to happen, it would happen, and I’ll definitely be prepared to step into the ring. But I don’t know, man, my brother is definitely in another zone right now. But it might be me and Goldust before it would be me and Stevie Ray, but it might happen – never say never!" (32:57 onward).

Booker T has been in good shape, especially at 57. He recently competed in a match for his Reality of Wrestling promotion. Perhaps the two-time WWE Hall of Famer could take a page out of Sting's book and show the younger generation a few tricks.

Need to catch up on the latest AEW Rampage results? Check them out via this link.

The WWE Hall of Famer believes that AEW is prioritizing their older talent over stars like MJF and Darby Allin

During an older episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about how more senior wrestlers seem to get more exposure in AEW.

"They’re the ones that’s getting the push, you know what I mean? Just like a Darby Allin? Where has his position been since the older guys came in?” Booker T said. "It’s the reason why we haven’t seen MJF for a while. Okay, and it’s not because this is a work. It’s because somebody’s upset that older guys are coming in and getting pushed over the younger guys.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

MJF and Darby Allin were once touted as two of AEW's "Four Pillars" by Friedman. It will be interesting to see what's next for the younger generation of stars in All Elite Wrestling.

Please credit The Hall of Fame Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far