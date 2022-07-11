Booker T shows off incredible physique during in-ring return

WWE Legend Booker T recently shared a photo on social media showing off his current physique.

Booker T recently made his in-ring return at a Reality of Wrestling show this past Saturday. He is in great shape at the age of 57. The six-time world champion competed in a ten-man tag team match against Team Sharmell, a group led by his wife. They founded the promotion in 2005.

Sharmell's team consisted of Gino Medina, Stephen Wolf, Will Elroy, Edge Stone, and Ryan Davidson. Team Booker comprised Mysterious Q, Gaspar Hernandez, Blake Cortez, Brian Keith, and himself.

Booker T took to Twitter to share a photo from the event showcasing his incredible physique and his Harlem Heat-inspired wrestling attire:

"Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT!" he wrote.

You can check it out in the tweet below:

Booker T. Huffman @BookerT5x Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT! Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT! https://t.co/43VmeFdOjz

Booker T on whether he ever thinks about having one more match in WWE

The five-time WCW World Champion had his last televised match in WWE at WrestleMania 28, where he competed in a 12-man tag team match. He also competed in that year's Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker commented on whether he thinks about having another match in WWE:

"No. I never think about another match in WWE. I mean, if it happens, I think I'll probably say yeah. It's just not something wrestlers do is turn down wrestling matches or anything like that. But I don't have any itch to scratch or anything like that. I've scratched every itch. Preparation is the only luck you're ever gonna have. So I'll be in the gym training. I can guarantee you I will be doing it just for the money (he laughs), and for no other reason, so I'm just keeping it real."

Booker T inducted his wife Queen Sharmell into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. He is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far