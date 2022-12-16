DDP believes 2-time WWE Champion 'had an unbelievable career'

DDP has shared his thoughts about a multi-time WWE Champion. He feels that the star, although no stranger to controversy, has had a fantastic career. He's talking about none other than CM Punk.

The Straight Edge Savior has been one of the most polarizing figures in the business. He is currently injured and suspended from AEW following a backstage altercation between him and EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

There have been several rumors that the self-proclaimed Best in the World might be done with AEW, and a few wrestlers have seemingly confirmed his departure as well.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., DDP spoke about CM Punk. The Hall of Famer mentioned that if he is done with wrestling, it will not hurt the Straight Edge Savior as he has had an illustrious career.

"For someone like Punk, I think he's had an unbelievable career... It's not like he needed it. A lot of guys need to be there. That cat took off for seven years, and I'm sure whatever his thing they negotiate, he'll walk away and he'll be taken care of," DDP said.

DDP on CM Punk's rant at the post-AEW All Out media scrum

During the same interview, Page felt that the Best in the World could have taken a different route than airing dirty laundry in public at the media scrum.

He said that he would have gone about the issue differently if he was in the place of the five-time WWE Champion.

"I would've done it completely differently. That's the only thing I could say. I would not have aired the laundry of that moment. I just wouldn't have done that. He has his own way," DDP said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

DDP also mentioned that CM Punk has a lot of heat for his actions and wondered whether the two-time WWE Champ would have gone about it differently if given a second chance.

"There was a lot of heat there, man. Just from what I see from the outside looking in, I don't really get into that stuff. I don't know if he would've — there's a lot of guys who would've, put in that position, if they had a chance to do it over again, might not have done it. I don't know if Punk would've done it exactly the same," he added. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

CM Punk is currently working as a commentator at Cage Fury Fighting.

Do you think the Straight Edge Savior is done with AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes