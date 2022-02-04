"He treats people the way he gets treated" - DDP heaps praise on top AEW official (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page recently opened up about Tony Khan, praising the AEW President for being a very "approachable" person despite being a billionaire.

Page has worked closely with Khan in the past, having been a part of All Elite Wrestling in 2019-2020. As such, the former WCW Champion has had enough interactions with Tony Khan to understand and share his views on the kind of person he is.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, DDP explained that the AEW boss treats people the same way they treat him.

He also disclosed that Khan appreciates even the enhancement talents working for the promotion, regularly talking to them and sharing vital feedback.

"He's (Tony Khan) a billionaire, so that puts him on a different planet. He's so relatable, he's not just nice to everyone he's around, he treats people the way he gets treated. And I know for a fact that he's talked to some enhancement guys on Dark and come to them after the match and say, "Great job, what did you do there? Maybe you should try this and this" said DDP. (05:31 - 06:02)

Diamond Dallas Page is one of the expert panelists for the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

DDP thinks AEW President Tony Khan is very "approachable"

The WWE Hall of Famer also shared details of his personal equation with the All Elite Wrestling head-honcho. DDP stated that Khan was very approachable and only a text message away.

Furthermore, he recalled an incident from many years back, when he gave away some tickets for a WCW show to a young Tony Khan.

"He's very approachable, and for me, it's like if I text Tony Khan, he would text me back. I had talked to Tony Khan as a kid and got him tickets. Like he was in Orlando for Disney back when WCW used to do Disney events, but he couldn't get the tickets and gave it to a friend," said DDP. (06:03 - 06:11 and 09:19 - 09:32)

Check out the video of Diamond Dallas Page talking about Tony Khan below:

Not just DDP, but many AEW stars have also praised Tony Khan for being an approachable person who's open to ideas and is a keen listener. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy