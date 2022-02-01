Former WWE star shares interesting details of his relationship with AEW President Tony Khan

Malakai Black recently spoke about his relationship with AEW's head-honcho, Tony Khan, revealing that they regularly share ideas about his on-screen presentation.

It's no secret that Khan is a very hands-on boss who keeps a close eye on everything that goes out as part of AEW's programming.

This also includes brainstorming ideas with the performers about their characterization.

During a chat with Brandon Walker of Barstool Rasslin', Malakai Black disclosed just how much involved Tony Khan is in the whole process. The former NXT Champion stated that the AEW President gives him ample creative freedom to work on his character while sharing ideas himself.

Black explained that it's always good to have someone else's perspective on things, and Tony Khan does precisely that when they sit down for a chat.

“Tony is a ‘do whatever, you want, but run it by me and maybe I’ve got some ideas [guy]’, and he does have good ideas.” said Malakai Black, “Tony and me have sat down on numerous occasions and kind of like, you know, thought about some ideas or like, I’ll tell him something and then he’s like, ‘hey, maybe we should do this.’ Because it’s always good to get perspective on the outside from someone else. Because sometimes you have an idea that in your head is very streamlined and then someone else kind of brings an element [hearing which] you go ‘Oh, that works way better.’ That’s the kind of relationship that I have with Tony.” (H/T - SESco0ps)

Malakai Black credits Tony Khan for his successful feud with Cody Rhodes

Upon his AEW debut in July 2021, the leader of the House of Black was instantly thrust into a top-tier feud with former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes. They competed in a series of three matches, with Malakai Black winning the first two and The American Nightmare winning the last bout.

In an interview a couple of months back, Black credited Tony Khan for booking him to feud with Cody and believing in his capabilities.

“I feel a huge amount of loyalty to Tony because of the opportunity he has given me. I’m really happy I have a relationship with Tony where I can communicate with him, if needed, on a daily basis,” said Black

Malakai Black is currently teaming up his House of Black stablemate, Brody King, in All Elite Wrestling.

The two are also PWG Tag Team Champions and seem on course to run amock AEW's tag division before setting their sights on the tag team titles held by Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

What do you make of Malakai Black's run-in Tony Khan's promotion so far?

Sound off in the comments section below.

