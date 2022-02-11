WWE Hall of Famer compares top AEW star to Dusty Rhodes (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page recently heaped praise on AEW's latest signee Keith Lee and compared him to WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

Just like The Limitless One, the former NWA World Champion was one of the most athletically gifted performers of his time despite being physically intimidating. However, other big guys of the same era had a slow, plodding, and mechanical in-ring style, making their matches underwhelming in comparison.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Bro Show, Diamond Dallas Page positively compared the AEW star to Dusty Rhodes. He stated that the WWE Hall of Famer would have worked more freely in today's environment, where performers rarely hesitate to flash their athletic abilities.

DDP added that he sees a lot of Dusty in the former NXT Champion. He also spoke about how WWE misused Lee and predicted he could have been a major star had the company booked him correctly.

"First of all, I have always liked him, I never met him personally, but I feel like I do because he reminds me of another big guy. If Dusty came with this group of guys, he'll be flying around just like Keith Lee does, because Dusty was an unbelievable athlete. And I see a lot of Dusty in him (Keith Lee). He's making it his own, he's not stealing anything. I love the big guy. As much over he was in NXT, I thought, okay, he's a big guy, you can bring him up there and turn it inside out. So they never used him, and they let him go," said Diamond Dallas Page. (From 10:10 - 10:59)

Keith Lee is one of the most unique performers in AEW

As mentioned above, Keith Lee has the rare ability to fight like a cruiserweight inside the ring despite having an intimidating physique. This unique trait is sure to help him make a place for himself in AEW's stacked roster.

It's also worth noting that Lee's debut was also a rating success, with AEW registering its highest viewership since September 2021. The former NXT Champion's appearance was also a massive YouTube hit, garnering more than a million views in less than 24 hours.

It'll be interesting to see if this wave of momentum helps Lee triumph in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match on the March 6th pay-per-view, AEW Revolution.

Do you agree with DDP's comparisons between Dusty Rhodes and Keith Lee? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that MJF was the best heel of 2021. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy