Details of WCW legend's text message to Sting after his insane AEW Revolution spot unveiled (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke about his former WCW colleague Sting's jaw-dropping spot from last Sunday's AEW Revolution.

The Icon stunned fans with his performance during the March 6th pay-per-view. He teamed up with Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara to defeat Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, and Private Party's Isiah Kassidy. At one point in the match, the action spilled to the ringside and among the Orlando crowd.

This was when Sting climbed to the top and delivered a splash on Andrade, crashing through three tables. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, DDP stated that using tables in a match could be a double-edged sword.

Diamond Dallas Page then disclosed that after the wild six-man clash at Revolution, he texted Sting to inquire about his well-being.

"And how about Sting jumping off from the roof and through those tables. I know tables can help you, or tables could really screw you. It was bad, man. When I saw him do that, I just texted, 'Are you okay, buddy?'" said DDP (From 15:16 - 15:40)

Ric Flair was also a fan of Sting's spot from AEW Revolution 2022

Not just DDP, but Sting's legendary NWA rival, Ric Flair, was also a big fan of his and Andrade El Idolo's spot during their match at AEW Revolution 2022.

The Nature Boy had tweeted that he hadn't gotten over the trios clash yet and that his friend and the former NXT Champion "killed it."

The Icon continues to impress fans with his performances in All Elite Wrestling, which has led to fans demanding to see him in a singles match. While the latter entirely depends on Sting's choice, he often participates in tag team matches alongside his protege, Darby Allin.

