"Sting and Andrade El Idolo Killed It!" - WWE Hall of Famer reacts to the Tornado Trios match at AEW Revolution

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has heaped a lot of praise on former rival Sting and good friend Andrade El Idolo for their performance at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view.

The two men competed in a Tornado Trios match at the event, with The Icon teaming with Darby Allin and AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Meanwhile, Andrade teamed up with fellow Andrade Hardy Family Office stablemates Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy.

During the match, The Vigilante dived from a balcony on to a prone Andrade who was laying on a stack of tables. Despite being a match that fans weren't too hyped for before the event, a moment like this did a lot to help this contest stand out.

One viewer who was a big fan of the match was Nature Boy Ric Flair, who took to Twitter to lavish praise on both The Icon and Andrade for their performances at AEW Revolution.

"Still Not Over The Tornado Trios Match At #AEWRevolution! @Sting & @AndradeElIdolo Killed It! WOOOOO!" said Ric Flair.

Nature Boy and The Icon were heated rivals in companies like the NWA and WCW, even competing in both the first and last episodes of WCW Monday Nitro in 1995 and 2001.

Sting has had a career rebirth in AEW

The 62-year old legend putting on show stealing performances boggles the minds of fans around the world. The Vigilante has put on some of the best matches of his career (or at least his most recent years) while performing in AEW.

It was at AEW Revolution in 2021 where he and Darby Allin defeated Brian Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz in a cinematic-style street fight that was heralded as one of the best cinematic matches of the COVID-19 pandemic era.

