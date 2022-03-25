"I wouldn't have ever tried"- DDP lavishes praise on AEW star for jaw-dropping spot (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page recently heaped praise on Sammy Guevara for executing a stunning spot in a match against former AEW star Cody Rhodes.

At Dynamite's Beach Break Special on January 26th, Guevara captured the undisputed TNT Championship in a brutal Ladder Match against Cody. The bout featured plenty of high spots, but the most memorable was when The Spanish God leaped from the top rope onto a ladder and hit a Cutter on The American Nightmare.

It not only received rave reactions from fans but also from those a part of the business, including DDP. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, the former WCW Champion stated that there were lots of chances for things to go haywire, but they didn't.

DDP also added that he would have never thought of trying the move himself and that such moves weren't even a thing back in the 70s or 90s.

"When you saw Sammy do the leap from the ropes to the ladder and Cody hit the cutter, there was so much room for error. But he didn't make an error, and he hit a beautiful move that I wouldn't have ever tried. It's just different times, like if you go back to the 70s, you go back to a different time in the 90s," said DDP. (13:00 - 13:37)

Ric Flair was also a fan of Cody and Sammy Guevara's match from AEW Dynamite.

The Ladder Match had expectedly become the talk of the town when it went down, with the two-time WWE Hall of Famer also expressing his thoughts about it.

Though the Nature Boy stated that the AEW match featured some "phenomenal bumps," he also shared his concerns about the risks.

"They had a great match... Number one, the guys that do these things and take these huge bumps are phenomenal, you know, I have nothing but respect for. But I think I worry every time I see something like that, especially a big move like from ladder to ladder," Flair said.

Considering The Spanish God is still honing his craft, fans can expect more high-risk and jaw-dropping spots from him in the coming years.

Despite losing his TNT Championship recently, Guevara is still in a prominent position in AEW, feuding with the American Top Team, alongside his girlfriend, Tay Conti.

