"They had a great match" - Ric Flair lavishes praise on two AEW stars

Ric Flair showered praise on Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, who recently fought in a TNT Championship Unification Ladder match on the Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Spanish God defeated Rhodes to become Undisputed TNT Champion after the two men had a grueling encounter that night. The two foes executed some breath-taking ladder spots, which received praise from wrestling enthusiasts and veterans alike.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

While discussing the same on the Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair lauded both men for putting on a great match. The WWE Hall of Famer then shared his thoughts on the pros and cons of these ladder matches.

Flair spoke highly of those men who take huge bumps, but at the same time, the veteran expressed his concern for wrestlers putting their bodies at risk:

"They had a great match," Ric Flair said. (..) Number one, the guys that do these things and take these huge bumps are phenomenal, you know, I have nothing but respect for, but I think I worry every time I see something like that, especially a big move like from ladder to ladder," (From 37:12)

Ric Flair further praised Guevara and Cody, specifically applauding the latter for reflecting on his old WWE persona in his recent match:

"Sammy, I'm sure, is used to all that stuff. I didn't know Cody could do that. You forget how athletic Cody is. Cody looked like the Cody that was in WWE, who do moonsault off the top of a cage and stuff like that. It was tremendous," Ric Flair added.

Aside from receiving praise from Ric Flair, the ladder match between Cody and Sammy was awarded a five-star rating by wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

What's next for Sammy Guevara ahead of AEW Revolution?

AEW recently announced the return of the Face of the Revolution Ladder match for their upcoming pay-per-view, where the company will determine the next contender for Sammy Guevara's TNT Championship

The first qualifying match will go down on AEW Dynamite tonight.

Isiah Kassidy will lock horns with a free agent debuting star, who'll walk through the forbidden door. The company hasn't announced any other participants except for Kassidy, but Tony Khan might unveil the rest of the qualifying matches this week.

What do you make of Ric Flair's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

(If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that MJF was the best heel of 2021. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh