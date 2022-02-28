"I want to go off and do something else" - WWE Hall of Famer on the reasoning for Cody Rhodes AEW departure

Cody Rhodes spoke with DDP before departing All Elite Wrestling.

The American Nightmare shocked the wrestling world this month by leaving AEW, a company he helped create.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select to discuss a variety of subjects. During the interview, DDP spoke about the phone call he had with Rhodes before it was revealed that he was leaving All Elite Wrestling.

"Cody called me two days before," DDP revealed. "He said, ‘Listen, I’m gonna tell you something. But I can only tell you so much. But I know if I don’t call you and tell you, you’re gonna want to kill me. You’ll be so pissed off, so I have to call and tell you that I love Tony Khan. He’s a great guy. He loves me. But we’re gonna split up and I want to go off and do something else. I can’t tell you about what it is right now, but I promise at some point I will.’"

DDP gave Cody Rhodes his viewpoints on what he might be doing next

While DDP revealed that Cody Rhodes didn't tell him what was next for him, he also didn't want to know and wanted to be surprised. However, Page did his best to offer viewpoints to Rhodes on what might be next for him in hopes he makes the right decision.

"I don’t want to know sometimes. You know what I mean? I want to be surprised," DDP continued. "I gave him all of my viewpoints on everything. I don’t know if you’re doing this, I don’t know if you’re doing that, I don’t know if you’re doing this. But I gave him my viewpoints and then Cody’s a man. He’s very successful. To me whatever he does, I wish him the best. I hope I helped him with some of my insights to help direct him. But he’s gonna do what he’s gonna do."

What do you make of DDP's comments? Do you think Rhodes is on his way to WWE? Or does he have plans for something else? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful Select for the transcription of this interview.

