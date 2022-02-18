"It was just time for me to go" - Details on Cody Rhodes' chat with WWE Hall of Famer after departing AEW (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page recently shared some interesting details of his chat with Cody Rhodes after he departed AEW a few days back.

The former three-time TNT Champion's All Elite Wrestling departure has taken the wrestling world by storm. He, in many ways, helped create the promotion. With so many rumors and reports detailing the reasons behind his monumental decision going viral, it's still hard to pinpoint what led him to leave the company.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Bro Show, DDP recalled Cody Rhodes calling him up to inform him about his AEW departure.

The former WCW Champion stated that though The American Nightmare didn't reveal the reason behind his decision during the call, he promised to do it when the time was right.

"Well, first I'll tell you what we talked about, which was this, simple. It was "Love Tony Khan, they love, it was just for time for me to go" and he called me before it happened, and he goes "I can't tell you anything more, bro. But he said, "When I can, I will." I said, total respect, "I appreciate you calling me up and letting me know, man," said DDP (From 5:00 to 5:40)

Cody Rhodes could become a major star in WWE

It's no secret that Cody's first run in WWE was pretty underwhelming, which prompted him to leave the global juggernaut in search of greener pastures elsewhere.

Now, around six years later, The American Nightmare looks all set to return to WWE, having proved to be a big draw over the last few years. Reports suggest that Vince McMahon views Cody Rhodes' possible signing as a "big deal," which could lead to him competing in a marquee match at WrestleMania 38.

It'll be interesting to see how Cody's second stint in WWE pans out, though there's little doubt over the fact that it's sure to be much better than the first one.

