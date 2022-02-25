"I can see it happening" - WCW legend's bold prediction about Jeff Hardy's future (Exclusive) 

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently stated that he could legitimately see Jeff Hardy in AEW soon.

Ever since he controversially exited WWE in December 2021, there's been plenty of chatter surrounding The Charismatic Enigma joining his brother, Matt Hardy, in All Elite Wrestling. Also, just recently, Jeff seemingly confirmed that he's indeed signing with the promotion while he was backstage at his concert.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, DDP stated that Jeff Hardy is someone who's "chill" and "lives in his own world."

The WCW legend added that it would be hilarious if the former WWE Champion's AEW tease was nothing more than a "rib" to fool fans. However, in closing, DDP said that he could see Jeff signing on the dotted line with AEW.

"You know Jeff is super chill, he kind of lives in his own world. I don't know if it's true or not (Jeff Hardy joining AEW). It would be a great rib if it's not. I don't know if it's true or not, but I can see it happening," said DDP. ( From 22:05 - 22:38)

Jeff Hardy could shine in AEW

A performer of Jeff Hardy's caliber won't find any difficulty in making a place for himself in AEW's crowded roster. The Charismatic Enigma is a proven master of both singles and tag team action, and the possibilities are genuinely endless for him if he joins the company.

A Hardy Boyz reunion with his brother, Matt Hardy, could pave the way for multiple dream tag team matches against the likes of Young Bucks, Proud n Powerful, and many more becoming a reality. On the other hand, Jeff could also embark upon a singles run in All Elite Wrestling.

One can only imagine how well Jeff could work with the company's younger talents, especially Sammy Guevara, whose style is heavily inspired by the WWE legend's in-ring work.

Do you think Jeff joining Tony Khan's promotion is all but confirmed? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Instagram video.

Edited by Angana Roy