Wrestling veteran unsure about Cody Rhodes' next step after AEW departure (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page recently shared his thoughts on what's to come for Cody Rhodes after his exit from All Elite Wrestling, a promotion he helped found in 2019.

The chatter surrounding Cody and his wife Brandi Rhodes' AEW departures refuses to die down, with fans still trying to decipher the reason behind it. However, with reports suggesting The American Nightmare could be on his way to WWE, it's time to look forward and hope that Cody makes a splash in the global juggernaut.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Bro Show, DDP recalled that his phone didn't stop buzzing when news of Cody's departure emerged. The former WCW Champion stated that he has little idea what lies ahead for Cody Rhodes in the wrestling business.

Moreover, DDP added that the record-setting 3-time TNT Champion's decision to leave AEW "blew his mind."

"Of course, my phone lit up as if it was the 4th of July, you know, or my birthday, with tweets and texts, all that sort of stuff. I just went to Instagram and Twitter and wished him all the luck in the world wherever he was heading, I guess I don't understand where he's going for what he's doing, but we think we know, I lot of people do, there's so much speculation, but you know, it kind of blew my mind," said DDP.

DDP compared Cody Rhodes to his father, Dusty Rhodes

Diamond Dallas Page also made an interesting comparison between Cody and Dusty Rhodes. He explained that Cody also didn't stay in one promotion for too long, just like his father.

DDP recalled that Dusty made his mark in all major promotions at the time, be it NWA, WCW, or the WWE. He also credited the former NWA Champion for helping him kickstart his career in World Championship Wrestling.

"But Cody is a really smart dude, man. He's cut from his daddy's (Dusty Rhodes) cloth, you know. Dusty didn't stay in one place. If you look at Dusty's history, it was not just when he was in territories, but even in NWA, and then heading over to Vince, where Vince gave him polka dots. And then he came back to WCW, and that was the only I got a break was because of Dusty," said DDP. (From 5:45 - 8:00)

As it stands, Cody Rhodes is currently WWE-bound. Plus, with his AEW contract not having any non-compete clause, The American Nightmare could legitimately start working anywhere instantly.

What do you make of Diamond Dallas Page's take on Cody Rhodes' future? Sound off in the comments section below.

