"If I was Tony, I'd pick her up" - DDP urges AEW to sign recently released WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page recently stated that Tony Khan should be quick to bring former WWE NXT Superstar Dakota Kai under AEW's umbrella.

Kai was among the several talents on WWE's development brand released from Vince McMahon's promotion last week. It was also reported that Dakota Kai had made it clear that she wasn't interested in signing a new contract with the global juggernaut.

Since then, there's been plenty of speculation about the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion's next career move, with many wanting her to sign with AEW. Diamond Dallas Page echoed similar sentiments on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bro Show.

DDP stated that Kai was a great worker and that if he were in AEW chief Tony Khan's place, he would quickly sign her. The WCW legend believes that Dakota Kai's signing could help boost the promotion's women's division, which pales in comparison to WWE's female roster.

"I thought she was good-looking and had a great look; I think her work was really good. I was expecting to see her up there. I'll tell you what. If I was Tony Khan, I'd pick her up because they have some good talent up there now, but WWE's women's talent is off the charts. Most of those girls are as good or better than the guys. I thought she would have got the opportunity, but she didn't," said DDP. (5:25 -6:40)

Check out the full Instagram video here:

Dakota Kai could be a great addition to AEW's roster

Though All Elite Wrestling's women's division has made some great strides in recent months, it's safe to say it is still lacking in star power. Although Ruby Soho and Toni Strom are a couple of big names who previously worked on WWE's main roster, they are yet to be pushed into the main event scene in AEW.

𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 @DakotaKai_WWE Not another damn notes app lol.



Tldr: i love u, see u soon x Not another damn notes app lol. Tldr: i love u, see u soon x https://t.co/9009IwhILc

At this point, the addition of a talent like Dakota Kai could provide a significant boost to the female roster as she could be instantly thrust into a top-level feud. Moreover, Kai's character work is highly-regarded, as she seamlessly transitioned from a pure babyface character to that of a heel in WWE NXT.

Do you agree with DDP's assessment of why Dakota Kai should join All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Instagram video.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava