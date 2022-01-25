"Everything is a work" - DDP on WWE Hall of Famer's alleged heat with AEW's Tony Khan

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) is a WWE Hall of Famer with a career that spans nearly 40 years. Page has worked in WCW, WWE, TNA, and even AEW, so he has plenty of experience in the wrestling world. He recently commented on the perceived heat between Eric Bischoff and AEW President Tony Khan.

Bischoff was DDP's boss for several years when they were in WCW together, and their real-life friendship has been public knowledge for some time now. Likewise, Page has also worked for Khan, as he has made a few appearances on AEW programming.

During an interview with Raj Giri for The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Page commented on the alleged feud between Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan. DDP argued that it could be a shoot, but he also noted that, in his mind, "everything is a work."

“I don’t know, it very well could be a shoot, but if I called Eric Bischoff and talked to him, he wouldn’t tell me," said Page. "(...) I’m not really aware of it, I just think that everything is a work. Whatever Eric and Tony are doing is working. That’s all that matters, it doesn’t matter if they’re talking good about you, or bad about you." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

In the modern wrestling world, fans are very aware of "kayfabe" and terms such as "heel" and "babyface". That being said, it's interesting that the legitimacy of the issues between Bischoff and Khan still hasn't been confirmed.

Based on Page's comments, it seems like the two men themselves are unsure at this stage.

DDP seems to believe in AEW and Tony Khan's goals

During the same interview, Dallas also praised Tony Khan and AEW when addressing the rumors surrounding Cody Rhodes and his potential return to WWE.

“Tony Khan, there ain’t nobody like Tony Khan, [he's] a regular dude who just happens to be a billionaire," Page continued. "He’s a regular guy, he’s nice to everybody, he’s nice to enhancement guys. Why would you want to work anywhere else? Where he’s at, that’s important man, especially as you go on this journey." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Page maintains close relationships with a number of AEW stars, including Jake "The Snake" Roberts. The legend is likely keeping an eye on the promotion while he focuses on his famous DDP YOGA, among other ventures. His last official match in wrestling came on January 15th 2020, on AEW's special Bash at the Beach episode of Dynamite.

