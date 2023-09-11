"Dead body?" - Former WWE star reacts to Don Callis' ominous message ahead of AEW Dynamite

Don Callis will reveal his next masterpiece this week on AEW Dynamite, and a former WWE Superstar has taken to social media to ask the question on everyone's lips: What will we see?

Following a series of events that saw Chris Jericho turn down the offer to join the Don Callis family, as well as Konosuke Takeshita defeating Kenny Omega at All Out, it looks as if Don is ready to move on to his next pet project.

Ahead of this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Don would reveal what he calls his next masterpiece, leaving many people wondering just what he has up his sleeve.

Callis recently took to Twitter to send an ominous message to the audience ahead of Dynamite, prompting former AEW Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland to cut out the middle man and ask Callis directly just what the fans are going to see.

"Dead body? Am I gonna see one," tweeted @swerveconfident.

This week's AEW Dynamite has a lot of title implications

With the 'Grand Slam' edition of AEW Dynamite just over a week away at the time of writing, this week's edition of the show will have a lot of title implications leading to the big show at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Both MJF and Saraya will find out who they will be facing next week, with Maxwell Jacob Friedman facing either Samoa Joe or Roderick Strong, who will meet in the final of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament.

As for Saraya, she has four potential opponents who are all looking to dethrone her when she makes her AEW return. The four women are Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, and Toni Storm, who will compete in a four-way match to determine the number one contender.

