  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Marina Shafir
  • Death Riders' Marina Shafir suddenly breaks character in rare moment on AEW September to Remember 2025

Death Riders' Marina Shafir suddenly breaks character in rare moment on AEW September to Remember 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 18, 2025 01:25 GMT
Marina Shafir is a member of the Death Riders [photo: Marina
Marina Shafir is a member of the Death Riders [photo: Marina's X Account]

Marina Shafir of the Death Riders has just been forced to break character tonight on AEW Dynamite: September to Remember. This was in a rare moment that only lasted for a while.

Ad

Shafir has served as one of Jon Moxley's enforcers over the past year and has been crucial in helping him keep his hold on the AEW World Championship. Despite him no longer being the champion, she has remained among his ranks and is constantly ringside during their matches.

Earlier tonight, Mox was in action against Roderick Strong to begin September to Remember. This was a follow-up to last Saturday, which saw the Death Riders beat Paragon in tag team action. This was also the night Daniel Garcia competed in his first match since joining the group.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight's match may have been a conflict of interest for Marina Shafir, as she was on the opposite side of her husband, Roderick Strong. She has been married to the Messiah of the Backbreaker since 2018, and the two have a son.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

At one point in the match, Jon Moxley rolled out of the ring, and Strong went right after him. However, he found himself with his wife right in his path. The two shared a wholesome moment, just staring at one another, which forced Shafir to break character for a moment as she could not help but smile.

Ad

A clip of the moment can be seen below.

Ad

This worked well as a distraction, as the interaction between Marina Shafir and Roderick Strong allowed Jon Moxley to steady himself, and he took advantage of everything and blindsided Strong.

In the end, Moxley was able to score the win, continuing the great momentum of the Death Riders. However, he'll need to keep this up, as this weekend at All Out he is set to take on Darby Allin in a Coffin match.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications