Death Riders' Marina Shafir suddenly breaks character in rare moment on AEW September to Remember 2025

Marina Shafir of the Death Riders has just been forced to break character tonight on AEW Dynamite: September to Remember. This was in a rare moment that only lasted for a while.Shafir has served as one of Jon Moxley's enforcers over the past year and has been crucial in helping him keep his hold on the AEW World Championship. Despite him no longer being the champion, she has remained among his ranks and is constantly ringside during their matches.Earlier tonight, Mox was in action against Roderick Strong to begin September to Remember. This was a follow-up to last Saturday, which saw the Death Riders beat Paragon in tag team action. This was also the night Daniel Garcia competed in his first match since joining the group.Tonight's match may have been a conflict of interest for Marina Shafir, as she was on the opposite side of her husband, Roderick Strong. She has been married to the Messiah of the Backbreaker since 2018, and the two have a son.At one point in the match, Jon Moxley rolled out of the ring, and Strong went right after him. However, he found himself with his wife right in his path. The two shared a wholesome moment, just staring at one another, which forced Shafir to break character for a moment as she could not help but smile.A clip of the moment can be seen below.This worked well as a distraction, as the interaction between Marina Shafir and Roderick Strong allowed Jon Moxley to steady himself, and he took advantage of everything and blindsided Strong.In the end, Moxley was able to score the win, continuing the great momentum of the Death Riders. However, he'll need to keep this up, as this weekend at All Out he is set to take on Darby Allin in a Coffin match.