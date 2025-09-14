Former WWE performer officially joins The Death Riders; female AEW star reacts with a one-word message

A former WWE performer officially joined The Death Riders recently. Now, a female AEW star has reacted to him joining their group.Daniel Garcia challenged Jon Moxley on the 27th August episode of Dynamite and lost. However, he was not happy about this, and he challenged the Purveyor of Violence on the 6th September episode of Collision and lost again. During this time, Mox had shown some interest in the former TNT Champion. He was even whispering something in Garcia's ear before his match against Blake Christian on the 30th August episode of Collision. This week on Dynamite, when Darby Allin attacked Moxley, Garcia surprisingly assaulted the former TNT Champion from behind. This week on Collision, Garcia also teamed with Mox and defeated Paragon, thereby confirming that he was now part of the Death Riders. Now, Marina Shafir reacted to him joining the group.Marina Shafir recently took to Instagram to post pictures from Daniel Garcia and Jon Moxley's match on Collision. She also captioned the post as follows:&quot;Business #DeathRiders,&quot; wrote Marina Shafir.Check out his post here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHow Adam Cole reacted to Daniel Garcia joining the Death RidersPrior to joining AEW, Daniel Garcia wrestled two matches for the WWE. He competed on 205 Live and NXT. Since joining AEW, Garcia has established himself as one of the top baby faces in AEW, who managed to get over due to his in-ring skills and his resilience in the ring. He has often proved that he could handle himself against some of the best in the business. He even has a win over Bryan Danielson. However, the last few weeks have not been good for him, especially after he lost the TNT Championship to Adam Cole at Dynasty 2025.This week on Collision, Paragon was interviewed ahead of their match against Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia. During the promo, Kyle O'Reilly revealed he received a call from Adam Cole, who is ashamed he ever called Garcia a friend.&quot;I even got a call from Adam Cole this morning. He said he is ashamed that he ever called you [Daniel Garcia] a friend,&quot; O'Reilly said.It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Daniel Garcia now that he is part of the Death Riders.