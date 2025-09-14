  • home icon
  • Former WWE star's reaction to new Death Riders member finally revealed

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 14, 2025 01:48 GMT
The Death Riders are one of AEW's top factions [photo: Claudio Castagnoli's X handle]

After a new member of the Death Riders was revealed on AEW Dynamite, the reaction of a former WWE star was also disclosed on the same. This reaction was revealed during the latest episode of Collision.

Former WWE star Adam Cole has a reaction to the new Death Riders member. Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Daniel Garcia shocked everyone by turning heel and joining forces with the Death Riders after weeks of teasing. Garcia also brutally assaulted Darby Allin to show his sadistic side before leaving with Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir.

On the latest episode of Collision, Cole's Paragon stablemates, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, previewed their tag match against Moxley and Garcia later in the night during a backstage segment. During the promo, O'Reilly also revealed that he got a call from Adam Cole earlier in the day, and he's ashamed of Daniel Garcia joining the Death Riders.

"I even got a call from Adam Cole this morning. He said he is ashamed that he ever called you [Daniel Garcia] a friend," O'Reilly said.

Adam Cole had a series of matches with Daniel Garcia earlier this year before capturing the TNT Championship from him. The two also shared mutual respect despite the in-ring competition.

Veteran believes that the former WWE star's career might be over

At AEW All In: Texas, former WWE star Adam Cole had to relinquish his TNT Title due to a career-threatening injury. Wrestling veteran, Dutch Mantell, believes doctors might advise Cole to hang up his boots due to concerns about further injuries.

On his Story Time With Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran said the following:

"One more injury, you know it could be even worse; you could be paralyzed... You can only have so many concussions without ramifications, and this may be his wake-up call. Hope not, but you don't know if he tries it again. So maybe the doctors will tell him just to hang it up."

Only time will tell if Adam Cole will ever return to the ring.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
