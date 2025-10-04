Death Riders member finally confirms split with major AEW star; reveals reason

A member of the Death Riders has finally addressed his split with a former ally in AEW. He also revealed the reason and finally answered the lingering questions about the situation.Almost a month ago, Daniel Garcia shocked the world by finally joining Jon Moxley's side after years of being recruited. 'Daddy Magic' Matt Mennard has been demanding an explanation from his former ally, but he has constantly given a cold shoulder. It doesn't help that last week on AEW Collision, Garcia showed no remorse and hit him with a stomp to secure the Death Riders' win during a trios match they were both in. Moments ago, the faction was in trios action once more as they took on the team of Jay Lethal, Tommy Billington, and Adam Priest. In the end, they were able to score the win after Jon Moxley and his new protege were able to connect with a Curb Stomp, followed by Garcia locking in a Dragon Tamer hold for the submission win.Post-match, Matt Mennard walked up once more to Daniel Garcia and tried to get a word from him. Out of frustration, he finally obliged and revealed why he joined the Death Riders.He mentioned how he no longer wanted to be a loser, and hanging out with Mennard would guarantee things stay that way. Garcia wanted to side with winners instead. The 27-year-old did not stop there, and went as far as claiming that if things stayed the same, he'd end up as a parasite like Nigel McGuinness. This was an interesting promo, but all this does not come as a surprise. Now it remains to be seen whether Daniel Garcia is willing to do all he can to stay a winner. Him calling out Nigel could be the spark for an eventual feud between them.