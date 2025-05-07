Death Riders member issues serious message to 5-time WWE champion ahead of AEW Dynamite

A five-time WWE champion was given a serious message by Death Riders member Claudio Castagnoli ahead of AEW Dynamite. This is sure to set up an interesting episode this week.

Ad

Samoa Joe has been in a war with Jon Moxley for the last month and things have seemingly boiled over now. The two former WWE stars have taken shots at each other and it looks like they can't wait to get inside a ring and fight it out, which will be the case soon.

However, on this week's Dynamite, Joe is scheduled to take on another member of the faction, Claudio Castagnoli. The Swiss star, being Jon Moxley’s best friend, has now taken to X/Twitter to send out a message to the three-time NXT Champion and two-time US Champion Samoa Joe.

Ad

Trending

He wrote:

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

“You want payback, tomorrow's your chance #AEW.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting to see how the match will play out between the two stars and who will come out on top.

Samoa Joe claims former WWE star Jon Moxley is afraid of him

The war of words between Samoa Joe and Jon Moxley reached new heights on last week’s Collision. The former AEW World Champion claimed that the former WWE star was afraid of him.

Ad

“You see, Jon, I had to put this match in a cage because there's something else I understand about you, it's that the Jon Moxley I look at today doesn't have the heart to stand in front of me. Moxley I see today, doesn't have the balls to get into a ring and get into an actual firefight with a man like me. Jon, come to Chicago at Beach Break, I'll break you. And when you turn around to run, there'll be nowhere to go. I am Samoa Joe, I will be the next AEW World Champion, and Moxley, I'll make you understand,” he said.

It is clear that the two stars despise each other and can't wait to take on each other inside the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More