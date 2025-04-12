Death Riders member issues a statement after shocking attack on top AEW star 

The Death Riders have become one of the most tormenting units in AEW. Following their assault on a top star, one of the faction members issued a huge statement.

Ad

The faction member who orchestrated the aforementioned attack was Claudio Castagnoli. At the end of last week's Dynamite, The Opps (Samoa Joe and HOOK) defeated Castagnoli's team and his partner, Wheeler Yuta. Following the bout, the entire Death Riders faction came out to lay a beatdown on The Opps and escaped as Samoa Joe rose back to his feet.

Samoa Joe did not take the attack too kindly and laid out a challenge to The Death Riders. On behalf of his Opps members, Katysuri Shibata and HOOK, Joe challenged Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta for the World Trios Championships, putting them in trouble.

Ad

Trending

In the aftermath of last week's Dynamite, Claudio Castagnoli took to his X to drop a video compilation. It showed the various beatdowns the Death Riders had been delivering for months, including the one on Samoa Joe and his team, and made a bold claim.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

"The Death Riders are the real destroyers in AEW."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former WWE star believes AEW should move on from The Death Riders

The Death Riders faction, under the leadership of Jon Moxley, has become a dominant force of nature in All Elite Wrestling.

However, WWE legend Matt Hardy stated on his podcast that Tony Khan and his regime should move on from the storyline and try something different that has the potential to become extremely popular.

Ad

"But I think we're at one of those points where it is time to move on and segway to whatever the next top story is going to be in AEW. [...] I think it's time to go a different direction and try something new that could possibly catch fire. AEW really needs some thing to get hot and catch fire to get their momentum back."

However, considering their weekly schedule and major presence on television each week, All Elite Wrestling would likely be pushing the stable further. So, it remains to be seen if the company will disband the faction and explore a different direction in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More