Death Riders member officially gets a new theme at AEW Tailgate Brawl

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 20, 2025 19:27 GMT
Death Riders
Death Riders [Image via Marina Shafir's Instagram]

Death Riders have been wreaking havoc in AEW for the past year, and they are expected to continue their chaos on AEW All Out 2025 as well. The show is set to hold a lot of surprises for the fans, and one huge surprise was at the Tailgate Brawl event ahead of the show. The newest member of the Death Riders made a shocking change to his presentation that soon became the talking point on the internet.

Daniel Garcia joined Death Riders and Jon Moxley a few weeks ago. Since then, The Dragon Slayer has adopted a much darker side than his original gimmick. He has lost the smile and positive attitude he had before joining Moxley. At AEW Tailgate Brawl, Garcia faced the talented Katsuyori Shibata in a singles match. However, right before his battle, the 27-year-old debuted a new theme song.

During his entrance, Garcia looked more determined than ever with this new theme that resonates with that of the Death Riders. It gives the former AEW TNT Champion an even darker presentation. Moreover, the 27-year-old was also rocking a different gear than his original attire in All Elite Wrestling.

Furthermore, Daniel Garcia was accompanied to the ring by Marina Shafir, who was motivating him all the time with his recent antics.

Death Riders' Daniel Garcia debuts a new finishing move in his match at AEW Tailgate Brawl

Daniel Garcia has been on a roll in All Elite Wrestling for the past few weeks. He is more determined than ever to prove his worth and become a champion in the company. With that motivation, he faced Katsuyori Shibata in a singles match at AEW Tailgate Brawl, where he scored a major victory.

However, in the thick of things, Garcia debuted a new finishing move as well that has impressed a lot of fans. It is a stomp at the back of the neck that has a huge impact on the neck. Shibata was knocked out following this move, hinting that it could be a lethal move going forward.

Moreover, AEW seems to have major plans for the 27-year-old down the line. His alignment with Jon Moxley's faction seems to kick off an interesting story for him in the coming months. It will be interesting to see what's next for the rising star in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
