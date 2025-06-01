Death Riders member's future plans officially confirmed on AEW Collision

A member of the Death Riders won his match on AEW Collision tonight and will now challenge for a major title. The star secured victory in the qualifying match during the Saturday show.
The Death Riders member, Claudio Castagnoli, has been confirmed for a major match on Dynamite this Wednesday. He joined All Elite Wrestling in 2022 and has had a decent run until now. Castagnoli is currently part of the top faction led by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.
On the latest episode of Collision, Claudio Castagnoli faced off against Komander in an International Championship contender match. The star secured the victory over Komander and will be one of the challengers for current champion Kenny Omega on Dynamite Fyter Fest this Wednesday.
The Cleaner is set to defend his International Title in a four-way match this Wednesday. With Brody King already revealed as the first challenger, Claudio is confirmed as another challenger. Additionally, one more competitor for the match will be determined on this week's Collision.
Claudio Castagnoli has yet to win a singles title in AEW since his debut. It remains to be seen if the former WWE Superstar will manage to capture the International title at Dynamite Fyter Fest.