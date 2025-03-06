Death Riders member's future in question after unfortunate AEW Dynamite incident

The events of the final AEW Dynamite before Revolution showed some friction among The Death Riders. It seems that one member's future as part of the faction might be in question.

During the March 6th, 2025, edition of Dynamite, Cope squared off against the youngest member of The Death Riders, Wheeler Yuta. It was a great opportunity for Yuta to square off in a one-on-one showdown against an accomplished veteran like The Rated-R Superstar.

The match was a highly exhilarating showdown between Yuta and Cope. The two hit each other with every decisive move in their arsenal and delivered some impressive feats of athleticism. In fact, Wheeler Yuta came close to putting away the 11-time World Champion on multiple occasions.

Toward the end of the match, Yuta avoided a spear attempt from Cope. But he was able to do it only once, as Cope managed to deliver a spear the second time to secure the pinfall.

As Cope celebrated his win, he grabbed the microphone and held up Wheeler Yuta. The WWE Hall of Famer shook his hand and showed respect for his performance against him.

"This is what respect feels like."

After Cope left, Death Riders leader and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley came to the ring looking unhappy about Yuta shaking Cope's hand in respect. The two argued on their way to the backstage area. Wheeler Yuta said that he had nothing to say, putting his future in the faction in question and Jon Moxley possibly going it alone against Adam Copeland at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

