Death Riders member sends a one-word message after major AEW star joins the faction

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 15, 2025 09:10 GMT
AEW Death Riders
Major AEW star joined The Death Riders (Image source: Marina Shafir on X)

After a popular AEW star recently joined forces with The Death Riders, his stablemate sent a message to him on social media. The new faction member teamed up with Jon Moxley last Saturday as well.

Death Riders member Marina Shafir recently had a message for major AEW star Daniel Garcia. Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Garcia surprisingly turned heel and aligned with The Death Riders. Garcia also viciously attacked Darby Allin to prove his loyalty to Jon Moxley.

After joining the dominant faction, Daniel Garcia also teamed up with Moxley for a tag team match against Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly on Collision last Saturday. At the end of a physical encounter, the team of Moxley and Garcia managed to secure the win, and they left the arena alongside Marina Shafir.

Taking to X, Marina Shafir recently shared some snippets from Collision, where she was with Moxley and Daniel Garcia. Marina also wrote the following one-word message:

"Business #DeathRiders."
Death Riders leader is set for a big match at AEW All Out

The leader of The Death Riders, Jon Moxley, was challenged by Darby Allin for a Coffin Match amid their heated feud. On the September 6 episode of Collision, Moxley accepted Darby's challenge for AEW All Out 2025 through a backstage promo and vowed to put Darby in the ground as well.

"Darby, you know the problem? You just won't go away. So, I'm gonna do it myself. You need to make room for the people I want to be around. Not the kind of people who need validation, the kind of people who want to be masters of the craft. You're a problem and I'll solve you. At All Out, I'm going to put you in the ground."

It remains to be seen what transpires in the Coffin Match at All Out on September 20.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
