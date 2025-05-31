Death Riders member sends a three-word message after shocking move in AEW 

The Death Riders have been an unstoppable force in AEW, and they are not afraid to go to greater lengths to inflict maximum physical damage. A shocking move was carried out by one of the stable members, who subsequently sent out a message.

Marina Shafir is the only female member of the faction. At the 2025 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, The Death Riders competed in the infamous Anarchy in the Arena match. It was a highly physical and gruesome battle featuring top All Elite Wrestling talents on both sides.

One highly talked-about spot in the match was Marina Shafir pulling off a shocker by stapling top star Swerve Strickland's tongue. He was screaming in pain after Shafir did that. Days removed from the match, she took to her Instagram to send out a message to the former World Champion, reminding him of that shocking move.

"Talk too much #AnarchyInTheArena #DON #DeathRiders."

Swerve Strickland got massive praise from a new AEW star

While Swerve Strickland endured tremendous physical pain at the hands of Marina Shafir at Double or Nothing, he is still thriving as a top attraction for the company. Moreover, he also clinched a huge collaboration with Reebok recently.

Even more, Strickland got right back into the mix on the following edition of Dynamite with Hangman Adam Page and Will Ospreay. Witnessing his rise as a top star, new All Elite Wrestling star "Speedball" Mike Bailey had huge praise for him in an interview with Busted Open.

"I think Swerve, he is not the AEW Champion in literal terms, but he does champion the company very well. I think he exceeded expectations and performs on an absolutely amazing level week in and week out in AEW. But I think what he does for the company outside of AEW is especially commendable," he said.

With Strickland having been away from a major title program for a while, Tony Khan might consider bringing him back close to the World Championship in the near future.

