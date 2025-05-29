Congratulations to AEW star Swerve Strickland!

AEW star Swerve Strickland is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. He signed with the promotion in 2022 and was instantly booked strongly. He is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion and has held the prestigious AEW World Championship once. The Jacksonville-based company values him immensely, and this can be seen in their latest collaboration with a footwear brand.

Ad

Swerve Strickland recently collaborated with Reebok to produce a limited edition shoe: Reebok "Swerve" Answer 3. This product is available for purchase on the official Champ Sports website and app. It's priced at $160.00 and has quite a futuristic design.

"HURRY AND GET YOURS NOW! #1 Shoe," wrote Strickland, promoting the shoe

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates Swerve Strickland on this rare and stunning achievement and hopes this collaboration is the beginning of much bigger projects.

AEW star "Speedball" Mike Bailey showers Swerve Strickland with praise

"Speedball" Mike Bailey made his AEW debut earlier this year. The former TNA star is slowly getting over with fans, and according to many, he will win a title this year. He has locked horns with several top wrestlers in the company so far, and all his matches have delivered. Interestingly, the Canadian native is a massive Strickland fan. In a recent conversation with Busted Open Radio, he showered the former AEW World Champion with praise.

Ad

"I think Swerve, he is not the AEW Champion in literal terms, but he does champion the company very well. I think he exceeded expectations and performs on an absolutely amazing level week in and week out in AEW. But I think what he does for the company outside of AEW is especially commendable," he said. [H/T 411 Mania]

Since it's been a while, the New Flavor has held gold, Tony Khan needs to consider making him champion once again this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More