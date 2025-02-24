  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • "Speedball" Mike Bailey and his wife, formerly an AEW star, have a tear-jerking exchange after signing announcement

"Speedball" Mike Bailey and his wife, formerly an AEW star, have a tear-jerking exchange after signing announcement

By Marc Middleton
Modified Feb 24, 2025 02:01 GMT
Mike Bailey making his entrance on TNA Impact
Mike Bailey making his entrance on TNA Impact (Photo credit: tnawrestling.com)

Mike Bailey is set to invade AEW with his fast-paced, high-flying style. The veteran pro wrestler and his wife have made their names around the world and now have major plans for 2025. The duo has just gone viral for multiple All Elite-related reasons.

Ad

Speedball made his pro debut back in 2006 and has found significant success in TNA, NJPW, and PWG, plus other promotions. Bailey and veteran wrestler-turned-commentator Veda Scott became engaged to be married in November 2020, and then they tied the knot on May 25, 2022. Tony Khan hired Scott in the summer of 2020 to provide commentary on the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament, then moved her to AEW Dark commentary until the brief run ended. While Scott is no longer with All Elite Wrestling, Speedball is.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bailey was featured in a teaser vignette on Saturday's AEW Collision episode to confirm his signing. Scott took to X to congratulate her husband while posting a follow-up to confirm that her NJPW commentary can be heard in the package.

"Hey @SpeedballBailey you did it [two hearts emoji] (also yes hearing my #njpw commentary on an @AEW package is pretty freaking cool too thanks for noticing [smiling face with three hearts emoji])," Veda Scott wrote.
Ad
Ad

Bailey quickly responded to his wife, noting that her presence in the vignette means the world to him. The three-time TNA X-Division Champion then expressed how lucky he feels.

"Veda's voice being on this video means the world to me. I am so incredibly lucky. [two hearts emoji]," Mike Bailey wrote.
Ad

Known as Bird Law, Scott and Bailey have teamed around two dozen times on the indies since defeating Alba Fyre and David Starr at a WCPW event in October 2017. Their last match was a 17-minute loss to Rich Swann and Matthew Palmer on December 7 at The Wrestling Revolver's 2024 finale.

AEW Dynamite updated lineup for this week

All Elite Wrestling will invade the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, for Wednesday's Dynamite as the road to Revolution continues. Below is the lineup:

Ad
  • Harley Cameron vs. Deonna Purrazzo
  • International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
  • Bounty Match: Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith

Officials also confirmed lucha libre matches to tape for ROH TV on Wednesday. Women's World Champion Athena will defend against La Catalina, while Blue Panther, Dark Panther, and Blue Panther Jr. will face Gran Guerrero, Euforia, and Valiente.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी