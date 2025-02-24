"Speedball" Mike Bailey and his wife, formerly an AEW star, have a tear-jerking exchange after signing announcement

Mike Bailey is set to invade AEW with his fast-paced, high-flying style. The veteran pro wrestler and his wife have made their names around the world and now have major plans for 2025. The duo has just gone viral for multiple All Elite-related reasons.

Speedball made his pro debut back in 2006 and has found significant success in TNA, NJPW, and PWG, plus other promotions. Bailey and veteran wrestler-turned-commentator Veda Scott became engaged to be married in November 2020, and then they tied the knot on May 25, 2022. Tony Khan hired Scott in the summer of 2020 to provide commentary on the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament, then moved her to AEW Dark commentary until the brief run ended. While Scott is no longer with All Elite Wrestling, Speedball is.

Bailey was featured in a teaser vignette on Saturday's AEW Collision episode to confirm his signing. Scott took to X to congratulate her husband while posting a follow-up to confirm that her NJPW commentary can be heard in the package.

"Hey @SpeedballBailey you did it [two hearts emoji] (also yes hearing my #njpw commentary on an @AEW package is pretty freaking cool too thanks for noticing [smiling face with three hearts emoji])," Veda Scott wrote.

Bailey quickly responded to his wife, noting that her presence in the vignette means the world to him. The three-time TNA X-Division Champion then expressed how lucky he feels.

"Veda's voice being on this video means the world to me. I am so incredibly lucky. [two hearts emoji]," Mike Bailey wrote.

Known as Bird Law, Scott and Bailey have teamed around two dozen times on the indies since defeating Alba Fyre and David Starr at a WCPW event in October 2017. Their last match was a 17-minute loss to Rich Swann and Matthew Palmer on December 7 at The Wrestling Revolver's 2024 finale.

AEW Dynamite updated lineup for this week

All Elite Wrestling will invade the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, for Wednesday's Dynamite as the road to Revolution continues. Below is the lineup:

Harley Cameron vs. Deonna Purrazzo

International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

Bounty Match: Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith

Officials also confirmed lucha libre matches to tape for ROH TV on Wednesday. Women's World Champion Athena will defend against La Catalina, while Blue Panther, Dark Panther, and Blue Panther Jr. will face Gran Guerrero, Euforia, and Valiente.

