Death Riders member shows off brutal battle scars ahead of AEW Dynamite

The Death Riders are currently one of the most feared groups in all of wrestling. This AEW faction consists of leader Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Marina Shafir. Moxley is the reigning AEW World Champion while Yuta, Castagnoli, and PAC hold the AEW World Trios Championship.

At the recent AEW Grand Slam Australia TV special, the team of Moxley and Castagnoli locked horns with Cope and Jay White in a Brisbane Brawl match. The showdown was hardcore and quite brutal and was ultimately won by the Death Riders' members by technical submission. Even though the Purveyor of Violence and the Swiss Superman won, they took a terrible beating from their opponents.

Ahead of this week's Dynamite, the two men showed off their battle scars on Instagram. Castagnoli posted a picture with his leader showcasing the duo's toughness.

The photo's caption read:

"We travel across the world to send a message. Scars will heal. Lessons remembered. The Death Riders reign supreme"

Wheeler Yuta believes that his Death Riders stablemate PAC is the best wrestler in the world

Wheeler Yuta has immense respect for his faction mates, especially former NXT Champion, PAC.

In a recent conversation with Aaron Machbitz on Something for Everybody, he called The Man That Gravity Forgot the best wrestler in the world.

"I think PAC might be the best wrestler in the world. He might be, and I don't think he gets the credit that he deserves. He is such a perfectionist with his wrestling and is very critical of his work. This might be me and how much he undervalues himself, I don't know if fans do it as much as he does. I think he's probably one of the best wrestlers in the world. There is no way around that," said Yuta.

PAC is a former AEW International Champion. During his reign, this title was still known as the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

