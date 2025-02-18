"Might be the best wrestler in the world" - Death Riders member makes a bold claim about AEW star

The Death Riders are still running wild on AEW television despite many fans expressing their frustration with Jon Moxley's current storyline. However, one aspect of the group that few can complain about is the wrestling itself, as the villainous faction features some of the hardest-hitting grapplers in the company.

Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC are the reigning AEW World Trios Champions. The three share the ring often, so Yuta has gotten an up-close view of the former International Champion's explosive wrestling style, and he believes the British star might be the best wrestler in the world.

In a recent conversation with Aaron Machbitz on Something for Everybody, Yuta heaped praise on his Death Riders partner:

"This one is going to sound weird because I think people know he is really good, but I think PAC might be the best wrestler in the world. He might be, and I don't think he gets the credit that he deserves. He is such a perfectionist with his wrestling and is very critical of his work. This might be me and how much he undervalues himself, I don't know if fans do it as much as he does. I think he's probably one of the best wrestlers in the world. There is no way around that."

Wheeler Yuta went on to say that he believes PAC might be one of the best wrestlers ever:

"I don't think people give him that level of credit and they should. I think people normally give him, 'Yeah, he's very good,' but they don't give him, 'No, he's one of the best. He might be one of the best ever.' Just watching him from the apron is really fun to see up close. He is phenomenal. Little intricacies that I won't get into, but if you're a wrestler, you might pick up on them, especially if you're in the ring with him. He's phenomenal," said Yuta. [H/T Fightful]

Death Riders member shares ominous message following AEW Grand Slam Australia

The Death Riders headed to the Land Down Under for Grand Slam Australia this past weekend, where Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli faced Adam Copeland and Switchblade Jay White in a Brisbane Brawl.

Of course, The Death Riders had Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir to run interference, and in the end, Mox choked Cope out to take the win. Following the bout, Shafir shared an ominous message on X/Twitter.

"Do not push a man to violence, if violence is what he has dedicated his life to perfecting #DeathRiders #aewgrandslam."

Moxley is set to defend his AEW World Championship against Cope in the main event of Revolution 2025. Whether The Purveyor of Violence can put The Rated-R Superstar away remains to be seen.

