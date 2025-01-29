"I've always hated this place" - Former WWE champion goes on an explicit rant against AEW

A few months ago, Jon Moxley and his allies waged a war against AEW and Tony Khan, hoping to alter the promotion's landscape. One of The Death Riders PAC recently revealed his reason for joining Moxley's stable, while expressing his frustration with the company.

The Purveyor of Violence and his teammates are currently engaged in a rivalry with Rated FTR. That said, Renee Paquette recently interviewed the heels on her Close Up podcast. While speaking to PAC, she asked him why he chose to align with the faction at this point, and not before since he's known them for a long time. He said:

"I'll be honest Renee, I've been here since the year dot and I've always hated this place. AEW never became what it was supposed to be. I hate the management, I hate the locker room and most of all I loathe the culture. Some of them reward the manipulative and embolden those without shame. Bluffers, blaggers, and slimy little rats run amok. You know who you are."

PAC added he's dead set on destroying the current version of All Elite Wrestling which he hates:

"Yes, I've struggled to exist. A lonely bitter man who trusts no one, who loves no one, so here I am to burn this company to the ground, obliterate this institution, and punish those responsible. No, we are not brothers, we are not family, we are professionals who give a s*it." [From 0:15 to 1:38]

Jon Moxley explains why he stashed his AEW World Title in a briefcase

During his interview on Close Up with Renee Paquette, Jon Moxley was asked why he kept his title locked up. In response, Mox highlighted that a champion is not defined by the belt but by his personality and aura:

"I am the AEW World Championship. I am the living definition of that championship. You want to see it, it's right here. Take a look at it. This is the AEW World Championship, it lives here. It's not something you win, it's not something you hold, it's not something you show off, it's not something you hold up over your head, it's not something you pose a picture with," he said.

The One True King won the World Championship at WrestleDream after beating Bryan Danielson. Unlike a traditional champion, he doesn't carry his belt, instead, he's locked it in a briefcase which Marina Shafir is in charge of.

