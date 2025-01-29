Jon Moxley explains one glaring AEW absence for the past 3 months

In a recent interview, Jon Moxley made a major revelation about one thing that has been absent from the promotion since October. He has finally mentioned the reason for the world title being in a briefcase.

After Mox beat Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream, The Death Riders got the AEW World Championship and stashed it into a bag, and the title has never been seen since. Marina Shafir has been entrusted with protecting the case, and no one has gotten close to seeing what's in it.

While appearing on Close Up with Renee Paquette, Jon Moxley was asked why the title was in a briefcase. He mentioned how he wanted to get rid of the notion that the championship was defined by its belt, a material thing. Mox talked about how the real world championship was in the champion itself as it now lived within them, something he felt most could not perceive.

"Why do you need to see it? You don't know anything about it. You don't understand it at any level. You don't understand what a world championship means, what it's about, what it takes to be a champion, what it takes to climb a mountain. I am the AEW World Championship. I am the living definition of that championship. You want to see it, it's right here. Take a look at it. This is the AEW World Championship, it lives here. It's not something you win, it's not something you hold, it's not something you show off, it's not something you hold up over your head, it's not something you pose a picture with." [14:20-15:00]

He continued by mentioning how he was building an army of people who were like himself. He felt that others could not understand what he intended to do as they weren't looking at things like he did.

"Every single day. I'm building an army. More than just what you see here. Much bigger than what you see here. Much more powerful than what you see here. You're looking for answers? You don't even know what questions to ask. You can't see the board. You don't even know what f***ing game you're playing." [15:58-16:22]

Last week's episode of AEW Dynamite ended with FTR being tied up, Rock N'Roll Express being beaten down, and Cope (fka Adam Copeland) being choked out by Jon Moxley and The Death Riders.

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth talked about how he hoped that the storyline was going somewhere long-term, as he felt heartbroken seeing The Rated-R Superstar in a situation like such with no long-term resolution in sight.

"Long-term story, they keep ending these shows with the beatdowns and The Death Riders running all over everyone and standing tall in the ring. I really hope this is going somewhere because it hurt my feelings to watch Cope getting his a** kicked, beat down, choked out, and it's not even like the nWo days where people were like, 'nWo, okay, they're coming out, they're going to ruin everything.' Okay, where are we going with this?" [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

As of now, it remains unclear who can take down Jon Moxley, as everyone who has tried to do so has not been able to finish him for good. The babyfaces have had their moments, but Jon Moxley has always found a way to get back at them.

