Former WWE stars kidnapped and tied up in shocking incident

A couple of former WWE champions were held captive backstage tonight on Dynamite. On the recent flagship show of the Jacksonville-based promotion, the former RAW Tag Team Champions FTR were kidnapped by Death Riders. FTR and Cope have been feuding with Jon Moxley and his faction for a few weeks now.

Along with FTR, the Rock and Roll Express were also victims in the backstage attack. Their appearance was advertised weeks ahead on the flagship show. The last time they stepped foot in the company, the legendary duo were brutally assaulted by the Death Riders.

At Fight for the Fallen, the teams collided in a six-man tag team match and the rivalry has only escalated since then. Tonight on Dynamite, the WWE Hall of Famer faced PAC in an excellent main event. After multiple close calls, The Rated-R Superstar won the match. Following the match, the rest of the Death Riders were seen backstage where FTR were tied to chairs.

In shocking scenes, the stable brutally attacked the Rock and Roll Express. Later, the Death Riders came out to the ring and attacked Cope. To save the WWE veteran, Jay White came to the ring but he was attacked as well. It remains to be seen how Cope and FTR will hit back at the Death Riders for their attacks on tonight's Dynamite episode.

