"It hurt my feelings" - Nic Nemeth is frustrated with major AEW storyline

Nic Nemeth has been an avid fan of AEW since the inception of the promotion. However, he expressed his frustrations over a major storyline.

It's been a few months since the Death Riders put the AEW locker room on notice with the goal of bringing about change. In the months since then, they have laid out several stars backstage and in the ring. In recent weeks, they have targeted Cope and FTR. Although they have been wreaking havoc throughout All Elite Wrestling, this storyline has seemingly fallen short of being impressive and has failed to get the intended reaction from fans and critics.

Speaking on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth spoke about the Death Riders storyline and how each show was ending in a similar fashion. He also noted that the fans weren't reacting to Jon Moxley and his group's antics, and that has only impacted the storyline negatively. The former WWE Superstar went on to say that it hurt his feelings to watch Cope getting beaten up in the manner that he did on the show.

"Long-term story, they keep ending these shows with the beatdowns and the Death Riders running all over everyone and standing tall in the ring. I really hope this is going somewhere because it hurt my feelings to watch Cope getting his a** kicked, beat down, choked out, and it's not even like the nWo days where people were like, 'nWo, okay they're coming out, they're going to ruin everything. Okay, where are we going with this? Eventually, Sting's going to show up and save the day or whatever,' This is — people weren't going, 'Oh god,' but they also weren't throwing garbage. They were kind of just there watching," he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Nic Nemeth commented on John Cena wrestling in TNA

WWE recently signed a partnership deal with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling which will allow crossover opportunities for stars of both promotions. TNA stars have appeared on NXT in the past and vice versa. However, with this official new deal, main roster talent including John Cena could also make a surprise appearance in the Nashville-based promotion.

Speaking with The Takedown on SI, Nic Nemeth said that it would be special if the Cenation leader made a stop in TNA before his retirement.

"Yeah, it would be [special]. Absolutely," Nic Nemeth said. "As much as I would like to hog it, no matter who was in that moment with him, that would be cool as hell, because he's done so much for so many other people, and this is a big year to get everything in."

It will be interesting to see if John Cena will make an appearance in TNA for the first time ever during his Farewell Tour.

