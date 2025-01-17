John Cena wrestling in TNA would be game-changing, says ex-WWE champion

WWE Superstar John Cena kicked off his Farewell Tour on RAW's Netflix premiere. A popular star recently claimed that The Cenation Leader wrestling in TNA before hanging his boots will be game-changing for the Nashville-based company.

WWE and TNA Wrestling recently inked a multi-year deal aimed at an unprecedented crossover between the performers from both promotions. Although possibly only NXT stars would be on TNA shows, Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) believes it would be special if Cena makes an appearance in the Nashville-based promotion before his retirement.

Speaking with The Takedown on SI, the TNA World Champion noted that although he would like to share the space with John Cena in case of a potential appearance, it would be great irrespective of who got the opportunity.

Trending

"Yeah, it would be [special]. Absolutely," Nemeth said. "As much as I would like to hog it, no matter who was in that moment with him, that would be cool as hell, because he's done so much for so many other people, and this is a big year to get everything in."

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Nemeth added that everyone wants to get inside the squared circle with John Cena. He pointed out that if the 16-time World Champion were to show up on TNA, it would be game-changing for the wrestling promotion.

"He's not even going to be able to get to everything because everybody's probably, just like Tanahashi, like everyone's like dying to get in the ring with him one more time because it's the last one, but man, it would, it'd be game-changing for [TNA]. It would just help us one more notch at kicking ass, if we got John here on that deal, on that partnership," he added. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

WWE Champion opens up about potentially wrestling John Cena

During his appearance at the Fanatics Fest in New York City a few months back, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was asked if he wanted to wrestle The Cenation Leader in the first match of the latter's Farewell Tour. In response to the question, The American Nightmare first suggested the fans get a Cena's Farewell Tour T-shirt.

The 39-year-old noted that he learned a lot from the former World Champion during his previous run in the Stamford-based company. Rhodes added wrestling John in any capacity would be an honor for him.

"We get to live in this era. [...] He is definitely a man of his word. When he says it's farewell, it truly is farewell. So, if you've [not] got the Farewell Tour T-shirt, go and get it. I drove around John for a year, and I learned everything I possibly could. [I] didn't realize I was learning so much at the time. It would be the honor of my life to wrestle John Cena in any capacity. He's the GOAT for a reason," Rhodes said.

You can check out Cody Rhodes' comments in tweet below:

John Cena is set to enter the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match. The former WWE Champion has been in the multi-star bout eight times in the past, having won it twice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback