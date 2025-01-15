Death Riders member sparks potential unrest in the group with recent post

The Death Riders have been on a chaotic run for the last few months. They are currently hunted by Cope and FTR, who returned at the Worlds End pay-per-view. While Rated-FTR was taking care of the Learning Tree on Collision, Jon Moxley's group faced another huge challenge.

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta faced the Outrunners on Saturday night. The latter team had close calls throughout the match but failed to capitalize on the opportunity. In the end, the Swiss Superman pulled through and picked up a victory against their opponents.

Recently, Claudio Castagnoli shared an intriguing picture of them during their match, where he seemed to be domineering over Wheeler Yuta. He also posted the caption in German, which read 'Always teaching.' This might not be a good sign for the Death Riders, as little arguments can turn into betrayals in the future.

"Always teaching," he wrote.

Death Riders form a new alliance for the upcoming Collision

Jon Moxley and his crew have upset most of the roster over the last few months, and several top stars are now coming after them. They recently defeated the Outrunners and disrespected Rated-FTR, but both teams have now banded together alongside Powerhouse Hobbs. While their opponents have assembled, the Death Riders seek the help of the Learning Tree.

Recently, Tony Khan announced the 12-man tag team match for the upcoming edition of Collision. While fans on social media are happy to see the huge match, many complained about the unlikely alliance between the heel factions.

"This Saturday, Jan 18 8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT + Max Saturday #AEWCollision @JonMoxley/@WheelerYuta/@ClaudioCSRO + @IAmJericho/@TheCaZXL/@bountykeith vs @TrueWillieHobbs/@TruthMagnum/@turbofloyd_/@DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR/@RatedRCope Maximum Carnage Comes To Collision THIS SATURDAY!" he wrote.

Only time will tell if Chris Jericho will play nice or turn on Jon Moxley. It will be interesting to see who will rise to the top after battling in the mega match this Saturday.

