Death Riders member takes a dig at legend ahead of major match at AEW Fyter Fest 2025

AEW will present a four-hour live Dynamite and Collision special in just a few hours. The sixth Fyter Fest will begin with Dynamite, then air Collision to wrap up at midnight. The Death Riders are set to move forward with their reign of terror as the road continues to Summer Blockbuster, Grand Slam: Mexico, and All In: Texas. One ruthless veteran has just made a bold statement ahead of tonight's show.

Ad

Kenny Omega will defend the International Championship at Fyter Fest 2025. The Cleaner is representing Canada in the Fatal 4 Way, expected to be the main event. Brody King of the United States defeated Josh Alexander to qualify for the match, while Mexico's Máscara Dorada beat Hechicero to earn his spot, and Claudio Castagnoli conquered Komander to earn the right to represent Switzerland.

The Swiss Superman has declared himself to be AEW's true International Champion, despite the Fatal 4 Way taking place in several hours. Castagnoli took to X to share a clip from his recent qualifier win over Komander on Collision, which shows him catching a springboard and turning it into the Giant Swing. The former Cesaro of WWE captioned the post with a bold championship claim and a prediction on The Death Riders.

Ad

Trending

"The true International Champion. The Death Riders will reign," wrote Claudio Castagnoli with the video below.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Castagnoli unsuccessfully challenged Orange Cassidy for the International Championship on Dynamite in November 2023. He came up short in two contenders' matches for a shot at the same title.

AEW Fyter Fest updated lineup for tonight

AEW will invade Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO tonight for its first-ever four-hour Fyter Fest event. Below is the updated lineup:

The Hurt Syndicate will speak Thekla will make her in-ring debut FTR vs. Atlantis Jr. and Templario Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue with Mercedes Moné on commentary La Facción Ingobernable vs. Komander, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey Non-Title: World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe International Championship Fatal 4 Way: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King vs. Máscara Dorada

Ad

Expand Tweet

MAX will simulcast Fyter Fest 2025 while it airs live on TBS. The show will begin at 8pm ET in the normal Dynamite timeslot, then the second half will air as this week's Collision episode from 10pm until midnight, also on TBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More