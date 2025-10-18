  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Death Riders member teases huge arrival just ahead of AEW WrestleDream 2025

Death Riders member teases huge arrival just ahead of AEW WrestleDream 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 18, 2025 01:02 GMT
The Death Riders are one of AEW
The Death Riders are one of AEW's top factions [photo: Marina Shafir's X Account]

A member of the Death Riders has suddenly hinted at the group bringing in a top star to AEW. This comes following their guaranteed involvement tomorrow night at WrestleDream.

Ad

The faction's numbers have grown as of late with the addition of Daniel Garcia and the return of PAC. Tomorrow night, each member of the group will be involved. Jon Moxley is set to take on Darby Allin in an "I Quit" match during the main card, while the rest of the group will be in 8-man tag team action against The Conglomeration during the Tailgate Brawl pre-show.

Marina Shafir has taken to X/Twitter and has posted a picture of the current members of the Death Riders. She then suddenly tagged NJPW star Gabe Kidd, as she mentioned how they were waiting for him. Kidd is known as an ally of the faction and someone who played a major role in the group's affairs a few months back. This could be a hint of him returning to AEW soon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"@GabeKidd0115 we’re waiting for you.." Shafir posted.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

The Death Riders have all the momentum heading into AEW WrestleDream

A few days ago, during AEW's 3-hour Dynamite and Collision show, the Death Riders were able to have one final stand over all their rivals heading into the pay-per-view.

During the show, Jon Moxley had a sit-down encounter with Darby Allin in a visiting cell of sorts. The two were separated by a glass window. Mox had a nefarious plan up his sleeve and had PAC infiltrate Allin's side of the cell, and ram his head into the window until he was all bloodied up.

Ad

Later on in the night, Darby crawled his way back to the arena and tried confronting Moxley in the ring. But he was instead a recipient of a Paradigm Shift by his WrestleDream opponent. Claudio Castagnoli was also on a good run that night as he took down Roderick Strong in singles action.

The Death Riders haven't exactly had a completely dominant run since Jon Moxley lost the world title at All In, but they look to be more dangerous than ever, and they could walk out of WrestleDream tomorrow night with a series of victories.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications