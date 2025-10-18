Death Riders member teases huge arrival just ahead of AEW WrestleDream 2025

A member of the Death Riders has suddenly hinted at the group bringing in a top star to AEW. This comes following their guaranteed involvement tomorrow night at WrestleDream.The faction's numbers have grown as of late with the addition of Daniel Garcia and the return of PAC. Tomorrow night, each member of the group will be involved. Jon Moxley is set to take on Darby Allin in an &quot;I Quit&quot; match during the main card, while the rest of the group will be in 8-man tag team action against The Conglomeration during the Tailgate Brawl pre-show.Marina Shafir has taken to X/Twitter and has posted a picture of the current members of the Death Riders. She then suddenly tagged NJPW star Gabe Kidd, as she mentioned how they were waiting for him. Kidd is known as an ally of the faction and someone who played a major role in the group's affairs a few months back. This could be a hint of him returning to AEW soon.&quot;@GabeKidd0115 we’re waiting for you..&quot; Shafir posted.The Death Riders have all the momentum heading into AEW WrestleDreamA few days ago, during AEW's 3-hour Dynamite and Collision show, the Death Riders were able to have one final stand over all their rivals heading into the pay-per-view.During the show, Jon Moxley had a sit-down encounter with Darby Allin in a visiting cell of sorts. The two were separated by a glass window. Mox had a nefarious plan up his sleeve and had PAC infiltrate Allin's side of the cell, and ram his head into the window until he was all bloodied up. Later on in the night, Darby crawled his way back to the arena and tried confronting Moxley in the ring. But he was instead a recipient of a Paradigm Shift by his WrestleDream opponent. Claudio Castagnoli was also on a good run that night as he took down Roderick Strong in singles action. All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINK&quot;Let's make sure we understand the implications of an I Quit match.&quot; @JonMoxley and @DarbyAllin have an intense face-to-face before their “I Quit” match this Saturday at #AEWWrestleDream! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS &amp;amp;amp; HBO MaxThe Death Riders haven't exactly had a completely dominant run since Jon Moxley lost the world title at All In, but they look to be more dangerous than ever, and they could walk out of WrestleDream tomorrow night with a series of victories.