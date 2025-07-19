Death Riders' new ally suffers huge loss outside AEW

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 19, 2025 15:28 GMT
The star was seen in action at AEW All In 2025. [Images from Marina Shafir's X & AEW YouTube]

A few hours ago, a top star lost a major match outside AEW. The star is a close ally of The Death Riders and even joined forces with the group to unsuccessfully challenge The Opps for the World Trios Championship at the recently concluded All In: Texas PPV.

Today marked the opening night of NJPW G1 Climax 35, with Block B action taking center stage. One of the most anticipated matches on the card was Death Riders' ally and reigning IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Gabe Kidd taking on Konosuke Takeshita. In what was an enthralling contest, The Alpha managed to best Kidd and secure two vital points in his journey to winning G1 Climax 35.

Gabe Kidd's reason for aligning with The Death Riders in AEW

In May 2025, Gabe Kidd, during an interaction with Denise Salcedo on YouTube, was asked about his actions at the time. The 28-year-old was coming off making a surprise appearance at Dynamite: Beach Break, where he helped Jon Moxley retain the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Match.

In response to Salcedo, Kidd said that he and Moxley shared a common goal, which is violence.

“You don’t need to worry about that. You know, it’s right in front of your eyes. If you want to ask these questions, and you want to know what’s going on in my mind, it’s right in front of you. So sit back, ’cause you’ll know what’s about to happen. You’ll know. We are very like-minded. That is all I need to say. We are very like-minded in our goals. In our goals, in our violent goals, we are very like-minded," Kidd said. [H/T: Ringside News]
It is worth noting that before Kidd started appearing in AEW, the Global Heavyweight Champion was actively critical of the Jacksonville-based promotion and its rival, WWE.

